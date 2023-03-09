Cop allegedly shoots dead another officer then turns gun on himself

Police in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation after a police sergeant attached to Protection and Security Services (PSS) allegedly shot a colonel on Thursday then turned the gun on himself.
Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said they did not know the motive for the killing but were investigating.
Mohlala said members came to work in the morning as usual, and at about 7.50am they heard gunshots.
“[They went out] only to find a colonel, 55, and sergeant, 35, lying on the ground. It is suspected that the sergeant shot the colonel and turned the gun on himself,” he said.
The deceased have been named as Col Thaver Seeny, also attached to the PSS, and Sgt Patrick Ngwenyama.
TimesLIVE
