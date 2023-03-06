Loadshedding will increase to stage 5 on Monday afternoon after the failure of generating units.
Eskom had initially announced that the country would stay on stage 4 loadshedding until Tuesday, which was meant to be reduced to stage 3 from Tuesday afternoon. But the power utility said five generating units failed, resulting in Eskom rolling out stage 5 from 4pm on Monday.
Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this will continue until 5am on Tuesday morning. “Thereafter, stage 4 loadshedding will resume until further notice,” she said.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday night. There are hopes that he will finally announce the minister of electricity after his announcement of the new portfolio last month to address the energy crisis.
According to media reports, Ramaphosa's infrastructure adviser Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is the preferred candidate for the job.
The energy crisis prompted co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to declare it a national state of disaster, which was gazetted two weeks ago.
TimesLIVE
Loadshedding increased to stage 5 after failure of five generating units
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
Loadshedding will increase to stage 5 on Monday afternoon after the failure of generating units.
Eskom had initially announced that the country would stay on stage 4 loadshedding until Tuesday, which was meant to be reduced to stage 3 from Tuesday afternoon. But the power utility said five generating units failed, resulting in Eskom rolling out stage 5 from 4pm on Monday.
Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this will continue until 5am on Tuesday morning. “Thereafter, stage 4 loadshedding will resume until further notice,” she said.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday night. There are hopes that he will finally announce the minister of electricity after his announcement of the new portfolio last month to address the energy crisis.
According to media reports, Ramaphosa's infrastructure adviser Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is the preferred candidate for the job.
The energy crisis prompted co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to declare it a national state of disaster, which was gazetted two weeks ago.
TimesLIVE
Stage 4 loadshedding is back after more plant breakdowns and delays
Mayor describes loadshedding pain inflicted on George
These are the specified essential infrastructure and services that may be exempted from loadshedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos