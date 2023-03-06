The article further alleged that Nzuza had fired his bodyguards who were privy to some of the happenings of that night.
Deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza denies involvement in alleged rape and kidnapping scandal
Image: Gallo Images/Beeld/Cornel van Heerden
Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza says he is “disturbed” by allegations made against him by the Independent Media Group that place him at the centre of an alleged rape and kidnapping scandal.
This follows a damning article by the Sunday Independent, which implicated Nzuza in the alleged rape and kidnapping of a woman identified as Ntombi, who has reportedly since disappeared.
The incident allegedly took place in December on Nzuza's state property in Cape Town.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Nzuza said he wished to state he had never been party to any rape or abuse of women.
“As stated by the spokesperson of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Brig Athlenda Mathe, the SAPS did not find any evidence pointing to an incident of rape or kidnapping following a preliminary investigation and were never prevented from entering the premises on the said day,” he said.
According to the incriminating article, two internal police reports allegedly seen by The Sunday Independent state that Ntombi has been missing since the night of the alleged kidnapping on December 14 2022, yet police reported no missing person report has been filed thus far.
The article further alleged that Nzuza had fired his bodyguards who were privy to some of the happenings of that night.
Nzuza said the police had confirmed that after the alleged incident, no rape or missing person report was ever filed with them by her friends, family or police.
The Sunday Independent exposé also claimed that four bodyguards of the deputy minister confirmed the incident to the publication, and said they were instructed by Nzuza not to open the gate for the police at the time of the incident when they responded to Nzuza's home, allegedly after receiving a call from Ntombi who claimed to be in the house.
However, sources close to the minister have denounced the allegations, saying the article was full of many untruths.
One source who spoke to TimesLIVE questioned how there was a rape story with no rape victim and a kidnapping case with no missing person's report.
“The deputy minister does not have four bodyguards, he is only given two protectors. Secondly, he does not have the power to hire and fire protectors, he can only report them if he is not satisfied with their performance,” said another source.
Nzuza accused the publication of “deliberately concocting a false narrative to tarnish his good name and reputation.
“At no point on the day in question or any other day in the account of the police was I accused of rape or kidnapping. These frivolous allegations are not backed up by any form of evidence,” he said.
Nzuza said he would be seeking legal advice on how best to deal with the “unfounded” allegations.
