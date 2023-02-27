Police were maintaining high visibility and were on high alert in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Monday after two people were killed and 11 others attacked at the weekend.
This comes in the wake of an alleged gang leader's murder last week on Thursday.
Keenan Ebrahim was shot dead in an apparent hit while driving in Constantia Kloof. The 38-year-old was alleged to have been the leader of the Fast Guns gang.
Since then, the area has been described as “volatile” and a “no-go zone”, with entities such as City Power withdrawing services. Its workers were later able to return with police and Johannesburg metro police escorts.
In recent days there was an attack on a police reservist at Langlaagte, whose house was shot at.
“So they went and shot in his place. [In a separate incident] four people were injured, one died,” said Sophiatown police station commander Brig Bonginkosi Ndebele.
Police on high alert as two killed, 11 attacked in Westbury this weekend
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
“So far it's six incidents. Two died [and] 11 attempted [murders].”
Police insisted many officers were on the ground, with some deployed to do foot patrols.
Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed they were maintaining visibility in the area since last year. “We have had constant deployment since last year in Westbury. There's a dedicated team that does visible policing within the area,” he told TimesLIVE.
He confirmed shootings suspected to be gang-related in recent days. He said it has been “a tense period” since Ebrahim's killing.
“We are [also] making sure we heighten our visibility, officers are on high alert regarding criminal activities within the area and assisting other departments in the city to continue their operations,” he said.
TimesLIVE spoke to ward councillors in the area who were reluctant to comment for fear of their safety.
