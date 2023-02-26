×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

School stabbings connected to gangsterism

MEC promises assistance

26 February 2023 - 15:48
Mpho Koka Journalist
A grade 10 pupil was fatally stabbed.
A grade 10 pupil was fatally stabbed.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit Dinokeng Secondary School in Sebokeng on Monday after two stabbing incidents left one pupil dead and the other fighting for his life in hospital.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said a grade 10 male pupil was fatally stabbed outside the school premises on Thursday .  

“According to information, the incident occurred after school and it is also alleged that he was stabbed by a fellow learner. The learner was subsequently rushed to Sebokeng Hospital, where he was unfortunately certified dead on arrival,’’ said Mabona.

School gang wars and drugs reminiscent of Yizo Yizo TV drama

So chaotic is Kgatelopele Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Soweto, that Gauteng legislature speaker Ntombi Mekgwe yesterday said it was akin to ...
News
2 weeks ago

He said the incident came after the stabbing of a grade 11 male pupil on Wednesday in a fight at a local sports ground.

“'It is alleged that these incidents are linked to the rampant gangsterism in the area,” said Mabona.

He said pupils were sent home when the outraged community began stoning buses and blocking roads. 

'“Our psychosocial support team will be deployed to the school on Monday to provide trauma support and counselling. These services will also be extended to the family ,” said Chiloane. 

kokam@sowetan.co.za

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction