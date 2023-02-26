School stabbings connected to gangsterism

He said the incident came after the stabbing of a grade 11 male pupil on Wednesday in a fight at a local sports ground.
“'It is alleged that these incidents are linked to the rampant gangsterism in the area,” said Mabona.
He said pupils were sent home when the outraged community began stoning buses and blocking roads.
'“Our psychosocial support team will be deployed to the school on Monday to provide trauma support and counselling. These services will also be extended to the family ,” said Chiloane.
Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit Dinokeng Secondary School in Sebokeng on Monday after two stabbing incidents left one pupil dead and the other fighting for his life in hospital.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said a grade 10 male pupil was fatally stabbed outside the school premises on Thursday .
“According to information, the incident occurred after school and it is also alleged that he was stabbed by a fellow learner. The learner was subsequently rushed to Sebokeng Hospital, where he was unfortunately certified dead on arrival,’’ said Mabona.
