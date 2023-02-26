×

South Africa

Mfana kah Gogo fine but still in shock

Amapiano star unscathed after car crash

26 February 2023 - 15:40
Amapiano star Mfana Kah Gogo.
Image: Supplied

Amapiano star Mfana kah Gogo was involved in car accident on Saturday night in Durban.

The singer, who was born Sipho Mbonambi and his team were on their way home after his album launch when the incident happened, his management said, adding , that the driver including the entire team were also admitted to the hospital.

“ Mfana's DJ was discharged earlier today (Sunday), the other two colleagues will be discharged during the course of the day. Mfana is fine but in shock. ,” his management said.

Mfana kah Gogo entered the music industry after posting a short video clip of his self-composed song, which went viral on social media. Since then he has collaborated with various artists and dropped several hits such as Jabula, Hlal’ Ethembeni, and Umoya. He has just released an album called Inzalo Ka Sikabopha.

 

Mfana kah Gogo's career ready to take off

Not too long ago Sipho Mbonambi, who is famously known as Mfana kah Gogo, was just like anyone else fighting to make his music dream come true.
Entertainment
1 year ago

