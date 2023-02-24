Psychiatrists call for government to invest more in mental healthcare

“In addition to the factors that put the general population at risk of mental illness, there are specific populations that are particularly vulnerable to mental illness, specifically the maternal population and children and adolescents.”
The South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) has called for the government to invest more in mental healthcare at community level.
Responding to finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 budget tabled on Wednesday, the society said it was concerning that mental healthcare continued to be underfunded while common mental health conditions including anxiety and depression were on the rise.
“Mental healthcare continues to be allocated only 5% of the national public health budget and, since the health budget itself is declining in real terms, the mental health portion is actually declining in monetary terms,” said Sasop public sector national convener Dr Kagisho Maaroganye.
The statistics revealed that one in three South Africans suffers from mental illness, with 75% unable to access treatment.
Maaroganye said mental healthcare professionals had seen a significant increase in common mental health problems “after Covid-19 ran through the country and caused both documented and untold misery for all citizens”.
“Common and treatable mental health disorders have overtaken physical illnesses and injuries as the leading cause of medical disability claims in South Africa.
“The combined effects of the Covid-19 pandemic – social isolation, job losses, illness and threats to people’s physical health, deaths of family members – have caused widespread emotional distress and mental illness,” he said.
However, according Maaroganye, the focus of the mental healthcare system is skewed towards more severe mental health conditions that affect less than 1% of the population.
“Treatment rates fell due to lack of access to mental healthcare facilities during lockdowns and patients may have had relapses, while those who did not previously experience mental health problems now find themselves with anxiety, depression and sleep disorders,” he said.
Underfunding of mental healthcare hampered prevention and diagnosis of mental illness and limited access to treatment.
“Shortages of mental health clinicians, a lack of experienced practitioners, insufficient resources to follow up and ensure compliance with treatment, all contribute to a persistent treatment gap,” said Maaroganye.
Within the budget limitations for mental healthcare, Sasop has called on the government to focus investment in mental health care at the community psychiatry level.
The organisation proposes the following as more appropriate investments in mental healthcare:
