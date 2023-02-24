×

South Africa

N3 closed by fuel tanker on fire near Pietermaritzburg

24 February 2023 - 10:09
Orrin Singh Reporter
A fuel tanker on the N3 heading towards Durban has caught alight, forcing authorities to close both lanes.
Image: Supplied

A fuel tanker has caught alight on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal near Lynnfield Park in Ashburton, Pietermaritzburg, resulting in the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes. 

Provincial road traffic inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said both lanes had been closed as the tuck, laden with paraffin, is emitting clouds of smoke. 

“The truck was en route to Durban and we have been forced to close the opposite lane as smoke is blowing  into that lane and obscuring the vision of motorists,” she said. 

TimesLIVE

