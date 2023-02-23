He said the city’s anti-corruption unit was used to score political points and purge people.
According to the recommendations tabled in the council on Wednesday, the speaker was to consider evidence in the report pointing to alleged improper and unlawful conduct and take remedial action relating to Brink.
Phalatse and others would be subjected to an investigation.
After a special meeting to deliberate on the recommendations, a confirmatory report will be done and, based on the resolution, Brink will return to work.
Phalatse has been contacted for comment.
'I feel vindicated': Floyd Brink on probe into ousted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Johannesburg’s acting city manager Floyd Brink says he feels vindicated after the speaker, Colleen Makhubele, recommended that former mayor Mpho Phalatse be investigated for unlawful conduct.
Brink has been on special leave since last April after an investigation into noncompliance after he allegedly approved two transactions, of more than R300m and R20m respectively, to buy CCTV equipment and hand-held devices.
The transactions were allegedly signed off by officials in the city's department of public safety, despite them not having the authority to do so. A forensic report that TimesLIVE has seen cleared Brink of wrongdoing.
“I feel vindicated, maybe she [Phalatse] was surrounded by people who ill-advised her. This process started last December and I formally advised her that what she is doing is illegal and irregular.
“It was investigation after investigation,” said Brink.
Joburg speaker recommends ex-mayor Mpho Phalatse be investigated
He said the city’s anti-corruption unit was used to score political points and purge people.
“The initial usage of the unit could have been something. They used an illegal report to boot me out. This unit was used to purge people. If there is nothing on you why should we say there was something.
“It was a painful process to get where we are. It’s not the only case where illegal investigations were used to oust people,” he said.
According to the recommendations tabled in the council on Wednesday, the speaker was to consider evidence in the report pointing to alleged improper and unlawful conduct and take remedial action relating to Brink.
Phalatse and others would be subjected to an investigation.
After a special meeting to deliberate on the recommendations, a confirmatory report will be done and, based on the resolution, Brink will return to work.
Phalatse has been contacted for comment. TimesLIVE will update the story once her comment has been received.
TimesLIVE
