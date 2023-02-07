×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA Tourism CEO says sorry after tongue-lashing from MPs

07 February 2023 - 12:02
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Themba Khumalo, acting CEO of South African Tourism (SAT), addresses the media regarding leaked documents concerning a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.
Themba Khumalo, acting CEO of South African Tourism (SAT), addresses the media regarding leaked documents concerning a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

South African Tourism (SAT) acting CEO Themba Khumalo has “apologised unreservedly” to parliament's tourism portfolio committee and the public for his behaviour at a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Khumalo told MPs on Tuesday that he was sorry for “coming across in a manner that was arrogant and probably over self-confident”.

He said his behaviour was “motivated by the fact that I was under personal attack [on] social media. I felt under pressure at ... that press briefing. Please forgive me!”

Khumalo was speaking at a tourism portfolio committee meeting at which SAT appeared to account for the proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur.

His apology came after he was lambasted by committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala, who said Khumalo spoke to South Africans as if he was speaking to his children.

Sisulu to brief Ramaphosa on the Spurs sponsorship deal

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is expected to brief President Cyril Ramaphosa about the highly criticised R910m deal to partner with Tottenham ...
News
1 day ago

“The acting CEO was talking to South Africans very arrogantly ... That was an embarrassing moment for us, we did not take it lightly.”

MPs were also angered by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu's absence, accusing her of undermining the committee and being disrespectful.

“We have had a minister who has been a law unto herself, never attended portfolio committee meetings [and] not here on a crucial matter ... ,” Mahambehlala said.

MPs felt Sisulu should have attended to, among other things, introduce the SAT board.

Three SA Tourism board members resign with immediate effect

South African Tourism board members, Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson have resigned from the board with immediate effect.
News
3 days ago

The committee previously issued summons against Sisulu after previous requests for her to appear were ignored. Responding, she said she was seeking legal advice thereon.

The minister appointed new SAT board chairperson Thozamile Botha on Saturday, the third person in the position in three months, said Mahambehlala, who added that he received his appointment letter the same day.

Three board members resigned on Friday after the uproar over the proposed Tottenham Hotspur deal, which would have seen South Africa pay about R900m for a three-year branding sponsorship from July.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding