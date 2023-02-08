SA Tourism board to probe leak of Spurs sponsorship deal

"Somebody maliciously leaked confidential documentation into the press prematurely...the intent of the leak was not to encourage economic activity of the country, it was something else that has nothing to do with the mandate that is in the Tourism Act.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The SA Tourism (SAT) board is going after the people behind leaking the R1bn sponsorship proposal between the marketing agency and English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, SAT spokesperson Thandiwe Mathibela said the board had resolved to conduct a forensic investigation on the leaking of the board discussions.
"The SA Tourism board has deliberated and resolved that a forensic investigation on the leaking of the SA Tourism board discussions be conducted. The board has noted the media reports on the issue of the interim CFO, Mr van der Walt. It has been resolved that the matter be investigated. The SA Tourism board is committed to the speedy resolution of both these matters."
The move does not come as a surprise to many because during a press briefing after Daily Maverick breaking the story a day before, on Thursday SAT acting CEO Themba Khumalo said the leaked documents did not reflect the full version of the truth and labelled whoever leaked the documents as "un-South African".
SA Tourism CEO says sorry after tongue-lashing from MPs
Parliament's portfolio committee calls off Spurs sponsorship
"Somebody maliciously leaked confidential documentation into the press prematurely...the intent of the leak was not to encourage economic activity of the country, it was something else that has nothing to do with the mandate that is in the Tourism Act.
"I think that whoever is responsible for that leak needs to be isolated because it is un-South African to behave in that manner," Khumalo said last Thursday.
The investigation into the leak comes a day after parliament's tourism portfolio committee ruled that the deal should not go ahead.
During a meeting with the SAT board, Khumalo and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, portfolio committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala told the minister that talks of the deal should end.
"It ends here today, now. It should not even begin and that’s what it means, so it’s not going to happen,” Mahambehlala said.
The committee also unanimously agreed to the DA’s proposal that a parliamentary investigation into the Spurs sponsorship deal be conducted.
