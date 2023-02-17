“The suspects were arrested by private security and members of the public while fleeing the scene.
Armed suspects arrested after 'shooting KZN businessman and son'
Image: IPSS
A number of armed suspects were arrested while fleeing from a business premises in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, after allegedly shooting a father and son.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the father and son, who owned the shop, came under fire on Thursday.
“The father sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported privately to a nearby hospital for further care.
“The son sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was in a critical condition.”
Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise him before he was airlifted to a Durban hospital.
“The suspects were arrested by private security and members of the public while fleeing the scene.
“All suspects were handed over to police,” said IPSS.
On Wednesday, during a cabinet meeting, gun violence was highlighted. A cabinet statement afterwards said recent “heinous and cold-blooded attacks” highlight the prevalence of gun violence and its impact on communities.
“Cabinet reassures South Africans that the SA Police Service is being strengthened to prevent crime. This includes putting more police on the streets and setting up specialised teams to focus on specific types of crime.
“South Africa will also use data-driven methods in a more sophisticated way to identify and target crime hotspots.
“The SAPS is intensifying operations to detect and remove illegal firearms and ammunition from the hands of criminals. The police have in the past 12 months removed 65,519 firearms from circulation.”
