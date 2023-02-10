Univen suspends staff member for soliciting bribes from students

The University of Venda (Univen) has suspended a staff member for allegedly soliciting bribes from prospective students in exchange for admission.
The suspension comes after a student took to social media to expose messages from a person purporting to be working for the university.
The staff member mentioned they had the personal details of the student and can speed up their placement for a R3,500 fee.
The said staff member was identified and placed on suspension pending disciplinary action, said Univen spokesperson Takalani Dzaga.
“Serious measures will be taken against any staff members who are found to be involved in this kind of unethical behaviour that brings the name of the university into disrepute.”
Dzaga said the university continues to caution and advise staff to remain ethical in their conduct and avoid bribery and corruption.
“The university management is committed to root out any corrupt activities within the university,” he said.
Image: Facebook/University of Venda
The prospective student told TimesLIVE she fears for her life as the staff member had access to her personal details.
She said she was approached just after submitting her application for a postgraduate certificate in education (PGCE).
“A few minutes later I got a text from an unknown person saying that if I pay them they will fast-track my admission,” she said.
She said she no longer felt safe as her information, including that of her next-of-kin, was accessible.
She said the accused staff member asked her to delete the screenshot of their exchange from social media.
Univen has previously stated they are aware of people soliciting bribes from parents and prospective students for admission into the university.
TimesLIVE
