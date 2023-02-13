Rand Water’s 30-hour major planned shutdown to affect parts of Tshwane

A major planned shutdown of water supply by Rand Water, expected to last 30 hours, will affect parts of Tshwane.
The City of Tshwane on Monday informed its customers about the scheduled water outage, wherein Rand Water’s team of technicians will finalise the tie-in of the newly installed S4 water pipeline.
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the shutdown is planned to start at 3am on Friday and end at 9am on Saturday.
“During the shutdown, there will be no water supply from Rand Water’s Vlakfontein Reservoir to Tshwane. Residents are urged to use water sparingly during this time to prevent reservoirs from running dry,” he said.
Mashigo said the city would fill its reservoirs to capacity before the shutdown.
“There will be roaming water tankers to supply all the affected areas with water. The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the above-mentioned repairs,” he said.
Areas that will be affected:
- Corobrick Plant: Grootfontein 394-JR, Mooikloof Manor Ext 2, Rietfontein 375-JR, Rietfontein Ridge Ext 11, Rietvallei 377-JR, Zwavelpoort 373-JR,
The Hills (all extensions) and Tiegerpoort 371-JR.
Garsfontein Reservoir, which feeds the following reservoirs:
- Eersterust Reservoir: Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi, Silvertondale and Waltloo
- Kilner Park Reservoir: Kilner Park
- Koedoesnek LL Reservoir: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Koedoesnek AH, LifeWilgers Hospital, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Struland AH, Wapadrand, Willow Glen,
Willow Glen AH and Zwartkoppies
- Magalieskruin Reservoir: Hartebeestfontein 324-JR and Wonderboom
- Mamelodi R1 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi Ext 13, 27 and 34, and
Mamelodi 608-JR
- Mamelodi R2 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi 608-JR, and Mamelodi Ext 13 and 15
- Montana Reservoir: Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Kenley AH, Kozeni AH, Magalieskruin, Montana (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Pumulani AH, Sinoville and Wolmaranspoort AH
- Moreleta Reservoir: Bellevue, Brummeria (all extensions), Chrysler Park, Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors,
Scientia, Silverton (all extensions), Vlakfontein and Weavind Park
- Murrayfield Reservoir: La Concorde, La Montagne, Meyerspark (all extensions), Murrayfield, Salieshoek and Val-de-Grace
- Parkmore LL Reservoir: Alphen Park, Ashley Gardens, Constantia Park, De Beers, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Park, Maroelana, Menlyn, Newlands, Tshwane and Waterkloof Glen
- Queenswood Reservoir: Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, Koedoespoort 325-JR, Môregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Rietfontein321-JR, Rietondale, Villieria and Waverley
- Sinoville HL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions)
- Sinoville LL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions)
- Villieria Peak Tanks: Magalieskruin 323-JR, Montana AH, Rietfontein, Villieria, Waverley, Wonderboom 302-JR and Wonderboom South
- Waverley HL Reservoir: Bergtuin, east Lynne (all extensions), Koedoespoort (all extensions), Villieria and Waverley
- Waverley LL Reservoir: Derdepoortpark (all extensions), Ekklesia (all extensions), Jan Niemandpark and Lindo Park
- Gastonbury Reservoir, Six Fountain Estate and Silver Willows: Equestria (all extensions), Paradiso, Paramount Estate, Shere Agriculturural Holdings, Silver View Ridge, Silverlakes (all extensions), Silverwoods Country Estate, Six Fountains (all extensions), Tijger Valley (all extensions), Willow Acres (all extensions) and Willow Park Manor (all extensions)
- Graham Road meter: Currently not in use
- Hatherley meter: Nellmapius (all extensions)
- Koedoesnek: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions), Hartebeespoort 362-JR, Koedoesnek341-JR, La Montagne (all extensions), Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge (all extensions), Meyerspark, Murrayfield, Struland AH,Tweefontein 372-JR, Val-de-Grace, Valley Farm 379-JR, Valley Farm AH, Wapadrand (all extensions) and Willow Glen AH
- Midas and Leander meters: Boardwalk Meander (all extensions), Bronberg (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions) and Olympus (all extensions)
- Mooikloof Reservoir: Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garsfontein Ext 10, 11 and 13, Moreletapark Ext 63 and 83, Prairie Giants Ext 3, Pretoriuspark, Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Rietfontein 375-JR, Tweefontein 372-JR, Valley Farm 379-JR,Zwavelpoort 373-JR
- Nellmapius (all extensions)
- Sammy Marks Museum meter
- Savannah: The Blyde Christal Villa, Savannah Country Estate and N4 Gateway
- Shere meter: Bronberg (all extensions)
- Woodlands Mall meter: Mooikloof Ridge
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
