South Africa

Property owners and contractors to blame for Durban power outages, claims eThekwini municipality

09 February 2023 - 10:00
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
eThekwini Municipality said power outages are caused by contractors and property owners who when excavating disregard signs of underground cables.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Most of the recent major power outages that plunged Durban into darkness were caused by property owners and contractors damaging underground cables, eThekwini municipality said on Thursday.

“The city is concerned by an increased number of power outages recently. This is caused by contractors and property owners who when excavating disregard signs of underground cables. This usually plunges thousands of residents into darkness.

“The majority of power outages recorded recently are due to this unlawful conduct,” it said.

The municipality threatened to fine guilty residents and contractors.

“The city hereby urges consumers, contractors and property owners who wish to excavate to follow the proper procedure. They should do this by visiting the municipal offices to get a GIS record of the location of the infrastructure that is beneath the ground. Those found to have damaged electrical cables will be fined and be charged the full cost of electrical repairs.

“Damage to underground cables not only leave residents in darkness, but can cause fatal or severe injury by electric shock and explosion,” it said.

TimesLIVE

