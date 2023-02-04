×

Three SA Tourism board members resign with immediate effect

By TimesLIVE - 04 February 2023 - 09:24
Themba Khumalo, acting CEO of SA Tourism
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

South African Tourism board members, Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson have resigned from the board with immediate effect.

“Resulting from a difference of opinion, Nadasen and Duminy’s resignation (effective February 2) and Anderson’s resignation (effective February 3), were tendered to tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and South African Tourism board chair Dr Aubrey Mhlongo,” the trio said in a statement issued on their behalf.

“The former board members have a fiduciary responsibility to hold confidential information obtained during their board service and will not be available for any further say on the matter.”

SA Tourism came under fire this week after the Daily Maverick reported on a proposed R910m deal to sponsor English Premier League (EPL) team Tottenham Hotspur.

TimesLIVE

