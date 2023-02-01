×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Reinstatement of toll fees on KZN north coast postponed

01 February 2023 - 12:12
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A GIS image indicates the extent and location of stretches of roads that have restricted access to the iLembe District from the south, affecting local economic activity, trade, passenger and freight transport. The damage has also led to several accidents. The April floods rendered three economic arteries in the district, the M4, R102 and R103, impassable, while the N2 remains restricted. This led to the suspension of toll fees at the N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas.
A GIS image indicates the extent and location of stretches of roads that have restricted access to the iLembe District from the south, affecting local economic activity, trade, passenger and freight transport. The damage has also led to several accidents. The April floods rendered three economic arteries in the district, the M4, R102 and R103, impassable, while the N2 remains restricted. This led to the suspension of toll fees at the N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas.
Image: Supplied

Toll fee collections at the N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas did not resume on Wednesday as planned.

The SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) announced that the reinstatement of toll fee collections had been postponed until further notice.

“This follows consultations on January 31 between Sanral, led by the chair of the board, Themba Mhambi, CEO Reginald Demana and the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, led by economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, and transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka, as well as local government leaders, where the recollection of toll fees was discussed,” the agency said.

Toll fees were suspended after the April floods as the alternative route was damaged.

TimesLIVE

Call for boycott of road toll system e-tags

THE e-tolling system installed on Gauteng's major highways has come under severe attack from the Congress of SA Trade Unions. The trade union ...
News
11 years ago

Gauteng misses December 31 e-toll scrapping deadline

The premier’s office says the matter will be finalised in the new year.
News
4 weeks ago

MID-TERM BUDGET | Gauteng to take over e-tolls after Sanral debt deal

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s government will also be responsible for the maintenance of the province's 201km freeway network.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding