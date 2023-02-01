×

South Africa

But BBC warns of guarding against looting

BBC happy with mooted state of disaster to end blackouts

By Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya and Nomazima Nkosi - 01 February 2023 - 08:46

The Black Business Council (BBC) has expressed excitement over the ANC's proposal to treat the energy crisis as a state of disaster but warned that shortcomings exposed during the war against Covid-19 be addressed.

Carrington Tlale, the BBC deputy chair of the infrastructure portfolio committee, said proposal of a state of disaster meant that the state would be able to procure goods and services much quicker and without going through the usual red tape...

