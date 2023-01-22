“We must protect Ramaphosa and the office occupied by Ramaphosa in the same way because if that office degenerates, the ANC is going to be weaker. That is why in the organisation we do not talk about a leader, but we talk about leadership.
“Leadership is not a leader, it is a pyramid of people who are in the structures of the ANC at branch level, regional, provincial and national executive levels, the national working committee and the top seven.”
Advising the incoming provincial executive committee and additional members, Mantashe said, their roles also speak to the governance of the province.
“A key observation that we can confidently make here is that there is neither local nor provincial governance in the Free State.
“When spheres of government are dysfunctional, there is no government. One of the biggest disjunctures and rubbish I observed in the Free State is the demarcation. You have demarcated the province so much that it cannot even function.”
Mantashe said the tasks that lay ahead for the incoming provincial executive committee included the need to urgently revisit local government demarcation to ensure that people derived value from the municipalities.
“We must address the issue that in the Free State there is not a single municipality with a clean audit. There are 41 clean audits in the previous year. Unfortunately 22 of them are all in one province I cannot mention. So we need to speak openly about what we are going to do to address that.”
Mantashe said members must also assess the capability of the provincial government and pay attention to “the leakage of state resources”. “It is the function of the PEC to do so.”
TimesLIVE
'You must protect the president at all cost': Gwede Mantashe
Image: Denvor de Wee.
