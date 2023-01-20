×

South Africa

Much-anticipated ANC Free State elective conference to get under way on Friday

20 January 2023 - 13:37
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
National executive committee member deployed in the Free State, David Mahlobo, says the province is ready to hold its ninth elective conference.
Image: Denvor De Wee.

It’s all systems go as the ANC in the Free State prepares to hold its much-anticipated ninth provincial elective conference in Mangaung on Friday.

National executive committee deployee David Mahlobo told the media the conference preparatory committee was satisfied the province had met the constitutional requirements to hold an elective conference.

“This ninth provincial conference of the ANC meets the constitutional requirements. The province has 319 potential branches of the ANC that are eligible and should have undergone their processes,” he said.

“The conference will have about 900 delegates that will be participating in the media. The real owners of the conference that will participate with full rights as delegates is 667. Out of the 667, the leadership of the province has ensured that this conference is not a conference of leadership but of branches. We are very satisfied that at least 600 voting delegates will be coming from the branches and then the rest, including the leadership of the interim provincial committee and their leagues, will constitute 67% of the delegates.”

He said though there had been delays during registration the process was now under way.

The delegates are expected to gather at the Imvelo Safari Lodge in Mangaung to elect their new leaders after several postponements.

TimesLIVE previously reported that last year the province, along with Western Cape, were the only two that could not convene their conferences before the party’s national conference last month.

The countless delays in the Free State were credited to clashes between branches that were still beholden to former Free State strongman Ace Magashule and branches pushing the renewal agenda.

Mahlobo said Friday’s conference was coming after a successful January 8 statement that had been held in the province and the conclusion of the 55th ANC national conference, which saw the re-election of party president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

National chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to officially open the conference and t Ramaphosa is expected to close it on Sunday.

