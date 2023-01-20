×

South Africa

Tale of two suburbs across a street, one loadshed another not

Businesses as usual for lucky Ext 27 residents

20 January 2023 - 08:40
Mpho Koka Journalist

One thing the houses in Berylium Road in Clayville, Ekurhuleni, have in common is their beauty and security features of CCTV cameras and high walls..   

One side of the Berylium is the old Clayville West whose homeowners are mostly elderly and retired government employees, while opposite them in Extension 27 live young and vibrant professionals who have given the area a middle-class touch. The area is bustling with several businesses like spaza shops, restaurants, internet cafés and a few car wash establishments...

