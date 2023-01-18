The DA intends to march to Luthuli House to protest the electricity crisis. That’s democracy at work. The electorate voted the ANC into power and the DA as an official opposition.
READER LETTER | DA protest is democracy at work
Eskom should be targeted instead of Luthuli House
Image: Esa Alexander
The DA intends to march to Luthuli House to protest the electricity crisis. That’s democracy at work. The electorate voted the ANC into power and the DA as an official opposition.
So, they are all servants of the voting public. Therefore, the contest should be centred on winning electoral support. If the DA is unhappy about the way the ANC governs the country, they should convince voters to vote them in and vote the ANC out.
The loadshedding protest does not serve a meaningful purpose, it is out of order. For example, Kaizer Chiefs cannot protest at Chloorkop about Mamelodi Sundowns winning virtually every game due to the latter procuring the best players on the market. Chiefs should rather argue with the PSL (the governing body) to put a cap on the purchase of players.
Last year the Sedibeng region of the ANC marched to Midvaal local municipality, run by the DA, to hand over a memorandum against racism. To me, that was sensible, a political party seeking redress from a local government in that instance.
It remains to be seen who will receive the memo at the ANC headquarters other than secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. The Sedibeng ANC were offended when a Midvaal junior official instead of mayor Peter Teixeira received their memo.
While SA is burning, politicking is at play.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
