Letters

READER LETTER | DA protest is democracy at work

Eskom should be targeted instead of Luthuli House

By READER LETTER - 18 January 2023 - 10:06
The DA plans to protest outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg.
Image: Esa Alexander

The DA intends to march to Luthuli House to protest the electricity crisis. That’s democracy at work. The electorate voted the ANC into power and the DA as an official opposition.

So, they are all servants of the voting public. Therefore, the contest should be centred on winning electoral support. If the DA is unhappy about the way the ANC governs the country, they should convince voters to vote them in and vote the ANC out.

The loadshedding protest does not serve a meaningful purpose, it is out of order. For example, Kaizer Chiefs cannot protest at Chloorkop about Mamelodi Sundowns winning virtually every game due to the latter procuring the best players on the market. Chiefs should rather argue with the PSL (the governing body) to put a cap on the purchase of players.

Last year the Sedibeng region of the ANC marched to Midvaal local municipality, run by the DA, to hand over a memorandum against racism. To me, that was sensible, a political party seeking redress from a local government in that instance.

It remains to be seen who will receive the memo at the ANC headquarters other than secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. The Sedibeng ANC were offended when a Midvaal junior official instead of mayor Peter Teixeira received their memo.

While SA is burning, politicking is at play.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni

ANCYL will ‘peacefully’ lead DA protesters from Luthuli House to Eskom

Youth formations of the two largest political parties are headed for a potential showdown after the ANC Youth League national youth task team (NYTT) ...
News
4 days ago

DA to take load-shedding outrage to Luthuli House

The DA will hold a protest march to ANC headquarters Luthuli House on January 25 to voice outrage at the "ANC-engineered electricity crisis".
News
1 week ago

