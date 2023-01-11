×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Back to school: Overcrowding in Cosmo City as demand exceeds places

11 January 2023 - 09:56
Mandisa Njibana accompanied her son Buhlebemvelo for the first day of school at Cosmo City Primary in Gauteng.
Mandisa Njibana accompanied her son Buhlebemvelo for the first day of school at Cosmo City Primary in Gauteng.
Image: Alistair Russell/TimesLIVE

Six-year-old Buhlebemvelo Njibana couldn't contain his excitement on Wednesday as he prepared to start grade 1 at the Cosmo City Primary School, north of Johannesburg.

Accompanied by his parents, the young boy was visibly eager to enter the school. 

His mother Mandisa Njibana said he couldn't settle on Tuesday evening. “He couldn't sleep, for wanting to try on his new school uniform,” she said.

She shared his enthusiasm. “Finally, I've been waiting for this moment since he was born. I am quite excited,” she said.

Cosmo City Primary is one of the schools minister of basic education Angie Motshekga was visiting on Wednesday to monitor the start of the academic year. She said Gauteng had done relatively well with pupil placements this year.

“This time they are left with about 1,500 [outstanding placements], they are using churches where they don't have enough spaces. Sometimes it is circumstances that are beyond their control,” she said.

New year, old problems as schools re-open

Unresolved problems, vandalism, overcrowding and late admissions are some of the challenges facing public schools in Gauteng, Limpopo, the North ...
News
6 hours ago

Motshekga said it had become an annual problem, as some parents have to move around because of jobs and other related challenges.

“We normally give [the department] 10 days to mop up,” she said.

Motshekga said the Cosmo City Primary principal had briefed her about overcrowding at the school. “Overcrowding is a huge problem in urban areas,” she added.

Chairperson of the school governing body, Harold Mashishi, told TimesLIVE overcrowding is one of the main challenges the school faces.

“This is an issue that we try to sort it out as much as we can, but last year we had more than 1,000 learners in this school,” he said.

Mashishi said this year they already have more than 1,600 pupils. “In one class we accommodate a minimum of 40 pupils. Depending on the number of children we have admitted, in one class you may find that we have 50 or 60 learners.”

Lack of placement at schools causes stress for parents

While some parents in Gauteng are looking forward to the opening of schools on Wednesday, others are frustrated because their children have not been ...
News
1 day ago

Another challenge was that some parents arrive at the school when the academic year is set to start and expect them to admit their children.

“Despite these challenges, there won't be any child that will be left behind,” Mashishi said.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...