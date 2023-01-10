The UIF said the campaign started in the Amajuba district municipality in November last year, with the fund disbursing R7.7m to 1,746 former educator and general assistants.
KZN UIF resumes payments to former teaching and general assistants
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) this week resumed processing and paying unemployment benefits to former teaching and general assistants in KwaZulu-Natal.
They were employed as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative, implemented countrywide to reduce youth unemployment.
When their contracts ended, the former employees qualified for UIF benefits.
Due to the large volume of claims anticipated and to prevent long queues at labour centres, the UIF in KwaZulu-Natal met the provincial education department and agreed on a consolidated approach.
This included the department availing venues, while the fund confirmed compliance of the former workers in terms of their employment history, declarations and contributions.
