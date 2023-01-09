Nelson Mandela Bay allocates R400k for mass ceremony
Initiates sponsored by metro to finally return home
By Andisa Bonani - 09 January 2023 - 15:28
More than 30 initiates stuck at an initiation school are expected to be home in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday.
After spending more than a month on the mountain, Nelson Mandela Bay municipal red tape hindered their return which should have taken place in December...
