×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mpumalanga cops recover car stolen in Pretoria five years ago

06 January 2023 - 11:33
Police recovered the car in Standerton.
Police recovered the car in Standerton.
Image: SAPS

Police in Mpumalanga have recovered a car stolen in Pretoria in 2018.

On Friday, provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said an intelligence-driven operation led police to a house in Standerton where the white Toyota Etios, worth R85,000, was recovered. Mohlala said the Standerton crime intelligence unit was assisted by the area's K9 unit in executing the operation.

“Investigation led the two disciplines to a house in Meyerville in Standerton where the suspicious vehicle was spotted,” said Mohala.

“Upon arrival, the possible suspect ran away, evading arrest. Investigation on the vehicle with no registration numbers was conducted and it was identified as the vehicle stolen in Centurion, Pretoria, in May 2018.”

The vehicle was confiscated and taken to Standerton SAPS.

“Police are still on the lookout for the suspect and hope to bring him to book soon,” said Mohlala.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Man impersonating police officer 'violates SAPS Act'

Police are investigating a video of a civilian donning a police cap and sitting in a marked SAPS vehicle.
News
1 day ago

20 armed suspects storm filling station, tourist centre in Mpumalanga

A group of more than 20 armed suspects who covered their faces with balaclavas reportedly stormed into a filling station in Graskop, Mpumalanga.
News
2 days ago

Third suspect in rape and robbery cases linked through forensic evidence

A third suspect is behind bars in connection with nine rapes committed in the Sekhukhune district of Limpopo between 2017 and 2018.
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...