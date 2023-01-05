Durban woman arrested on fraud charges over au pair promises

A Durban woman is due in court on Thursday on a fraud charge for allegedly scamming people by pretending to be an au pair agent.
Calvin Jacobs of North Beach in Durban said he knew the woman as an au pair agent. He introduced his daughter to her as she wanted to enrol in a German course after she finished her matric exams in 2021 with a view to becoming an au pair.
“The fee was R13,500 and we also had to pay R3,500 for the course. We paid the money by the end of April 2022 and my daughter was due to start on May 1 2022.”
However, after paying the money his daughter wasn't placed and the woman kept changing plans. He became fed up and asked for a refund but said he received only a partial repayment.
Jacobs said he contacted other people, including some in Zimbabwe and others in the Northern Cape, who shared information with him about the woman.
In addition to losing money, his daughter had wasted a year.
He opened a case at Berea police station in November and on Wednesday took police to the woman’s home, identified her and she was arrested.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police are investigating a case of fraud after the arrest of a 47-year-old woman.
“The suspect will appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.”
