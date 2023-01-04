Johannesburg motorists have not been receiving spending fines since May 2021, after the contract with the then-service provider ended.
TimesLIVE
Joburg speed cameras back, more than 6000 speeding offences on new year’s day
After almost two years of no speed cameras on Joburg roads, more than 6000 speeding violations were recorded on camera on new year’s day.
Metro police spokesperson, Xolani Fihla said their high-speed unit recorded a total of 6,312 cases of speeding on January 1 alone.
Of those, 2,816 were in Johannesburg (inner city), 771 in Roodepoort and 2,725 were in the Sandton precinct.
Image: Lucky Nxumalo
“On new year’s day, the high-speed unit of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested a total of seven motorists for speeding. This included one incident where a male motorist was driving at a speed of 189km/h in a 120km/h zone.
“All suspects were detained at the Lenasia South SAPS and released on R1500 bail each. They are due to appear at Lenasia Court during the week,” Fihla said.
Johannesburg motorists have not been receiving spending fines since May 2021, after the contract with the then-service provider ended.
Fihla confirmed that the City of Johannesburg has signed a new contract with Syntel (Pty) Ltd for the provision of advanced law enforcement and crash management (ALECRAM) services for three years.
According to Fihla, the contract was awarded to the service provider on December 5.
Fihla could not provide figures on how much the city lost in revenue but he said the city lost millions for the duration that the cameras were not on the road.
The city had previously reported that it had a revenue loss of about R36m for not having speed cameras on the roads.
TimesLIVE
