“Nothing will bring my sister back. She was such a lovely and kind person who didn’t believe in holding grudges. I’ve been feeling like I’m dreaming since I heard the news. I’m still in shock.
“I’m worried about her three children. When I saw her she was burnt beyond recognition. She died on Christmas day,” she said.
Hope South Africa Foundation CEO Namritha Sivsanker, who has been trying to assist victims' families said the community has been left to pick up the pieces with local groups and organisations.
“People come to say we were there but that’s it — people are left — they don’t know what to do or where to turn. There's a lot that needs to be done, they are still in shock, they need trauma counselling. Nobody has been there to talk to them about the incident or offer counselling.”
Sivsanker said they are trying to help where they can with the memorial and funeral arrangements but more help is needed.
“We provided support in baby clothing, baby supplies and blankets because the families requested blankets for the funerals, food, groceries, clothing. We have assessed the damages, we have walked around and saw it’s a safety hazard for them to be in the homes.
“There are broken windows and they are living like that with broken windows while it is raining. Ceilings are broken. We have visited about nine houses in the area. One probably needs a civil engineer because the wall seems like it's going to collapse.”
She said they are also assisting Rosetta Briets.
It was her screaming in the viral video, says family of Boksburg nurse who died after gas explosion
Image: Supplied
The brother of a nurse who died after the gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, Gauteng, on Tuesday says he passed the bridge less than an hour before the incident on Saturday.
Kgatliso Magopane, who also works at the Tambo Memorial Hospital as a head nurse, said his mother arrived to break the news that his sister Kgothatso Magopane, 41, had been injured.
“I had just finished night shift. I passed that bridge about 6.30am. I got home and bathed, switched my phone to silent and slept. About 7.30am my mother came and knocked on the door. I jumped out of bed and when I let her in she told me my sister had been burnt.
“I drove us back to the hospital and we went inside and I searched for her in the wards.
“I found 36 missed calls. She gave people my number and that of my mom. I found her and she told me her car was damaged and I should fetch her handbag and try to move it. I tried to calm her. I couldn’t find the keys but when I got to the car her belongings were burnt.”
While his sister was being rushed to hospital, his mother collapsed. “She was stabilised and told there’s nothing they can do.”
The explosion followed after the tanker became wedged under a bridge and caught alight. Two houses close to the scene burnt down and the blaze spread to the nearby the hospital where health workers also became casualties.
On Tuesday, the death toll was at 26. This included hospital workers, firefighters, bystanders and residents who lived close to the hospital.
Michael Sedibe, the uncle of Kgothatso Magopane, said they suspect she was the one heard screaming on a video that went viral shortly after the explosion.
“It happened as she got to work. If she had stayed in the car a bit longer maybe she would still be here. Her car got hit by rocks coming from the blast. That’s her voice in the video, she was screaming for her life.
“We won’t leave her at the mortuary for long, we will lay her to rest this Friday,” said Michael.
Boksburg nurse died after trying to save her car from blaze
Gauteng police released the tanker driver pending investigations.
He had been expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Wednesday after his arrest on Saturday evening on multiple charges of culpable homicide.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the 32-year-old driver was on Tuesday “interviewed and released on warning by the police pending further investigations”.
“The suspect will not appear in court today [Wednesday]. As soon as investigations are concluded the case docket will be sent to court for a decision,” she said.
The family of another nurse who died said it was immaterial if the driver was released as nothing would bring back their loved one.
Morabe Maila said she and her sister Mmatsatsi were close and her life would not be the same without her.
Image: Supplied
Flashbacks haunt driver who saw Boksburg tanker explode
“Rosetta lost her four children and son-in-law. She lost her husband five months ago. She has been receiving assistance, people are dropping off items, so we bought clothing for the children [who survived], for her and dog food because there are puppies there which have been neglected. People are so overwhelmed they forgot about their pets.
“One of the ladies who lives in the first corner house, across the hospital, her helper is missing and they can't find her.”
TimesLIVE
