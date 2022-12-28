A security guard was arrested for alleged assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm in Hillbrow on Tuesday.
Johannesburg metro police undercover reaction unit officers received information about a man “shooting at people” at the corner of Twist and Bok streets in Hillbrow.
The man attempted to flee and officers gave chase and apprehended him at Wolmarans and Edith Cavell streets in Braamfontein.
Police seized a licensed firearm and ammunition.
Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said information was received by the officers that the man had allegedly assaulted a woman who lives in the building he is employed in.
“It is alleged that he kicked her in the face, stomach and ribs, and kept on kicking her until she passed out.
“It was alleged that while he was kicking the lady, he was holding and pointing a firearm at her. When questioned why he assaulted the lady, the suspect failed to answer,” Fihla said.
The man was arrested and detained at Hillbrow police station where a case was opened for investigation.
TimesLIVE
Security guard allegedly 'shooting at people' in Hillbrow arrested
The guard is also suspected of assaulting a woman in the building he works in
Image: JMPD
