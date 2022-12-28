Rangers from Phalaborwa in the Kruger National Park have been hailed by South African National Parks (SANParks) after a strenuous rescue mission to haul an elephant calf to safety on Tuesday.
It is understood the calf was caught in a deep ditch which had filled with water and would have been in serious trouble had it not been for swift action by the rangers.
“We have never had a doubt they are more than heroes in uniform. However, today they outdid themselves when they reunited an elephant cow with her calf after a long and stressful mission to rescue the little one from a ditch,” SANParks said.
“Definitely heading towards ending the year on a high note with the Phalaborwa hero rangers. Well done.”
IN PICS | Phalaborwa rangers rescue elephant calf from ditch
Image: SANParks
Rangers from Phalaborwa in the Kruger National Park have been hailed by South African National Parks (SANParks) after a strenuous rescue mission to haul an elephant calf to safety on Tuesday.
It is understood the calf was caught in a deep ditch which had filled with water and would have been in serious trouble had it not been for swift action by the rangers.
“We have never had a doubt they are more than heroes in uniform. However, today they outdid themselves when they reunited an elephant cow with her calf after a long and stressful mission to rescue the little one from a ditch,” SANParks said.
“Definitely heading towards ending the year on a high note with the Phalaborwa hero rangers. Well done.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos