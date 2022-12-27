Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Tuesday said reports of racism at tourist facilities negatively affect the tourism sector, which is still trying to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sisulu noted with “utter disgust” reports of a racist attack by a group of white men on black children at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre, outside Bloemfontein in the Free State, on Christmas Day.
“I call on law enforcement agencies to deal with this matter decisively and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book to send an eloquent message that incidents of racism have no place in our democracy,” she said.
A video clip, shared on social media, captured part of the incident at the resort, depicting the white men ordering a teenager out of the water, then hitting or shoving him back in, grabbing a child by the throat and pulling his hair as the fracas escalates and the youngsters are manhandled.
Lindiwe Sisulu calls for action against men who 'attacked' black teens at resort swimming pool
Image: Screengrab
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Tuesday said reports of racism at tourist facilities negatively affect the tourism sector, which is still trying to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sisulu noted with “utter disgust” reports of a racist attack by a group of white men on black children at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre, outside Bloemfontein in the Free State, on Christmas Day.
“I call on law enforcement agencies to deal with this matter decisively and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book to send an eloquent message that incidents of racism have no place in our democracy,” she said.
A video clip, shared on social media, captured part of the incident at the resort, depicting the white men ordering a teenager out of the water, then hitting or shoving him back in, grabbing a child by the throat and pulling his hair as the fracas escalates and the youngsters are manhandled.
Free State police investigating assault case after adults 'attack' black teens at resort swimming pool
Sisulu said she supports steps taken so far by the Free State provincial government and office of the premier, which has instructed MEC Makalo Mohale, who heads business and tourism in the province, to deal with the matter with urgency.
A case of common assault is under investigation by Free State police and the docket will be submitted for a decision regarding prosecution.
Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said the incident will receive proper attention from the investigating team.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos