Power utility Eskom has announced that stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday morning.
This comes after load-shedding was suspended on Christmas Day after prolonged stage 4 load-shedding.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said it had been possible to reduce load-shedding to stage 1 due to lower demand for electricity during the day.
Eskom had initially indicated that stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented from Monday, however Mantshantsha said lower demand for power had reduced Eskom's reliance on emergency generation reserves.
TimesLIVE
Eskom: Stage 1 load-shedding to be implemented on Monday morning
Image: 123RF
