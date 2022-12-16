×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stage 6 load-shedding returns

By TimesLIVE - 16 December 2022 - 10:23
South Africa is back at stage 6 load-shedding. File photo.
South Africa is back at stage 6 load-shedding. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Excessive use of diesel and the loss of generation units overnight has led to the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding, Eskom said on Friday.

Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 on Thursday and was due to  continue to remain on this level until until Sunday morning, after which an improvement to stage 3 load-shedding was expected.

However, the situation has since deteriorated.

The higher stage of power cuts, Eskom said, “was necessary due to the failure of eight generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom