Excessive use of diesel and the loss of generation units overnight has led to the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding, Eskom said on Friday.
Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 on Thursday and was due to continue to remain on this level until until Sunday morning, after which an improvement to stage 3 load-shedding was expected.
However, the situation has since deteriorated.
The higher stage of power cuts, Eskom said, “was necessary due to the failure of eight generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves.”
Stage 6 load-shedding returns
