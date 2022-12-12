Pataka was attached to the protection and security services, serving as an in-transit VIP protector.
Ntuli said she worked with him until he went on an advanced course and became a VIP protector.
“He was one of the members who took the training positively. We became close because I couldn’t pronounce his surname properly and I nicknamed him Taka. He was a very nice man, ever smiling, he never had any anger issues.”
She said he was always positive at work and very fit.
“I couldn’t believe it when I heard he passed away. I believe even that day he was fighting for his life because he was a strong person.
“Always positive, ever-smiling and a quiet person,” Ntuli said.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola sent condolences to the deceased officer's family, friends and colleagues.
“This is a tragic end for us as the SAPS and the family of the member, we were hoping for a positive outcome. We thank all teams involved in this [search] operation for their efforts in finding the body of the deceased member,” said Masemola.
Some of his colleagues posted condolences on the police Facebook page.
Tumane Mbongo wrote: “Rest easy my colleague, Pata, as I call [you] and [you would] just smile. That's a great loss to the organisation , forever remembered and missed. God be with [your] family in this difficult time.”
TimesLIVE
Cop who died in Soweto flash floods was 'ever smiling and positive'
Image: Supplied/ SAPS
Ever-smiling and quiet. This is how a colleague and a former mentor in the police described W/O Ntsako Pataka, whose body was recovered in Soweto, Johannesburg on Sunday morning.
The 37-year-old off-duty officer's private vehicle was swept away in a flash flood during heavy rain on Friday.
Police trainer Thulisile Ntuli said she worked with Pataka when he joined the service in 2007 and he was in a group she was training.
Body of cop who died in Soweto floods recovered
Pataka was attached to the protection and security services, serving as an in-transit VIP protector.
Ntuli said she worked with him until he went on an advanced course and became a VIP protector.
“He was one of the members who took the training positively. We became close because I couldn’t pronounce his surname properly and I nicknamed him Taka. He was a very nice man, ever smiling, he never had any anger issues.”
She said he was always positive at work and very fit.
“I couldn’t believe it when I heard he passed away. I believe even that day he was fighting for his life because he was a strong person.
“Always positive, ever-smiling and a quiet person,” Ntuli said.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola sent condolences to the deceased officer's family, friends and colleagues.
“This is a tragic end for us as the SAPS and the family of the member, we were hoping for a positive outcome. We thank all teams involved in this [search] operation for their efforts in finding the body of the deceased member,” said Masemola.
Some of his colleagues posted condolences on the police Facebook page.
Tumane Mbongo wrote: “Rest easy my colleague, Pata, as I call [you] and [you would] just smile. That's a great loss to the organisation , forever remembered and missed. God be with [your] family in this difficult time.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos