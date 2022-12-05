×

South Africa

Police arrest 1,300 people in crime operations in KZN, seize 61 pistols

By Staff Reporter - 05 December 2022 - 17:22
Police arrested 31 people for murder, 27 for attempted murder and 32 for rape and sexual assault during operations in KZN between November 27 and December 5. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Twelve rifles, 61 pistols and a semi-automatic firearm were among dangerous weapons police seized during operations in KwaZulu-Natal in the past seven days.

“A total of 1,330 suspects were arrested. During the heightened police operations, 31 people were arrested for murder, 27 were nabbed for attempted murder, and 32 suspects were apprehended for rape and sexual assault,” police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said other suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances to carjacking, burglary at residential and business premises and stock theft.

“Targeted intelligence-driven operations at hotspot areas and routine patrols with amplified police visibility are ongoing and law-abiding community members are urged to work with the police and isolate criminals.”

TimesLIVE

