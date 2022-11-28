The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has confirmed that its Gauteng leader and five young members have died following a car accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.
They were returning from the NUM National Youth Structure Conference in Mbombela.
"The comrades were driving together with the NUM PWV [Gauteng] regional secretary comrade Bonginkosi Mrasi, well-known as “Bongz”. The other five comrades were NUM Youth Structure members at Kloof branch and delegates to the Youth Structure conference.
"All the deceased are employees of Sibanye Stillwater. The others who have died are NUM Youth Structure leaders and members who are based at the mine's Kloof branch in Westonaria, southwest of Johannesburg.
"The deceased are treasurer Zukile Maskot, chairperson Lulama Madyosi, secretary Thantaswa Sikani, deputy secretary Retshidisitswe Mbirha and member Dumisani Futshana," said NUM media liaison officer Luphert Chilwane.
He said it was sad that the deadly accident happened when the union was preparing to host its 40th anniversary celebration on Saturday at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Chilwane said though the high-profile event would not be postponed, the union would assist the families of the deceased to carry out a memorial service and funerals.
“On behalf of the NUM national executive committee, staff members and everyone associated with this trade union, we send our deepest condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of the deceased comrades during this difficult times,” said NUM deputy general secretary Mpho Phakedi.
"All details pertaining to memorial services and funerals of the comrades will be made known as soon as they become available," said Phakedi.
sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za
NUM leader, five young members die in accident
Union's 40-year celebration to continue but families will be helped
Image: 123RF/ prathaan
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has confirmed that its Gauteng leader and five young members have died following a car accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.
They were returning from the NUM National Youth Structure Conference in Mbombela.
"The comrades were driving together with the NUM PWV [Gauteng] regional secretary comrade Bonginkosi Mrasi, well-known as “Bongz”. The other five comrades were NUM Youth Structure members at Kloof branch and delegates to the Youth Structure conference.
"All the deceased are employees of Sibanye Stillwater. The others who have died are NUM Youth Structure leaders and members who are based at the mine's Kloof branch in Westonaria, southwest of Johannesburg.
"The deceased are treasurer Zukile Maskot, chairperson Lulama Madyosi, secretary Thantaswa Sikani, deputy secretary Retshidisitswe Mbirha and member Dumisani Futshana," said NUM media liaison officer Luphert Chilwane.
He said it was sad that the deadly accident happened when the union was preparing to host its 40th anniversary celebration on Saturday at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Chilwane said though the high-profile event would not be postponed, the union would assist the families of the deceased to carry out a memorial service and funerals.
“On behalf of the NUM national executive committee, staff members and everyone associated with this trade union, we send our deepest condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of the deceased comrades during this difficult times,” said NUM deputy general secretary Mpho Phakedi.
"All details pertaining to memorial services and funerals of the comrades will be made known as soon as they become available," said Phakedi.
sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos