READER LETTER | President unclear on graft

"More talk, less action" is how one can summarise the state capture implementation plan speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa. It is difficult to feel optimistic that corruption is going to end anytime soon. No clear commitments or timelines.
The president is a timid leader and afraid of criticism. We waited with bated breath for the president to fire all ministers who must face prosecution as recommended by the state capture commission. That would be a right step towards fulfilling his promise to eradicate corruption, and give law enforcement agencies the courage to take action. However, Ramaphosa chose to be a weak president by not dividing the ANC.
The stance he carried in the four years of "nine wasted years" when he was deputy president of both the country and his political party is still the same today. The way Ramaphosa tolerates criminals around him gives an impression of someone who either works with them or has instructed them.
Every time the ANC cadres are involved in corruption scandals, the outlook of the party hierarchy is how to spin it around. Ramaphosa's speech was to disentangle his comrades.
Kgothatso Mphuthi, Tshiawelo, Soweto
