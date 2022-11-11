Mkhatshwa urges Ramaphosa not to pass electoral bill
'It undermines independent candidates’ right to stand for public office'
Chairperson of the Moral Generation Movement, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, has added his voice to growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill into law.
In a letter addressed to Ramaphosa, the National Council of Provinces, leaders of political parties represented in parliament, business organisations, civil society and organised labour, Mkhatshwa said the bill as it stands does not allow for a direct link between an independent candidate and their constituency. ..
Mkhatshwa urges Ramaphosa not to pass electoral bill
'It undermines independent candidates’ right to stand for public office'
Chairperson of the Moral Generation Movement, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, has added his voice to growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill into law.
In a letter addressed to Ramaphosa, the National Council of Provinces, leaders of political parties represented in parliament, business organisations, civil society and organised labour, Mkhatshwa said the bill as it stands does not allow for a direct link between an independent candidate and their constituency. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos