Justice Sisi Khampepe to probe racism allegations at Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University has appointed retired judge Sisi Khampepe as commissioner to conduct an independent inquiry into allegations of racism at the institution.

The university said on Friday the commission will conduct the inquiry by means of closed proceedings to provide confidence in the inquiry and enable candid participation on a broad basis.

The identity, personal information and evidence of witnesses would be kept confidential.

Khampepe will make recommendations to the rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers to assist SU to improve its culture of diversity, equity and inclusion with reference to racism that will safeguard and promote the dignity and self-worth of all students and staff, the university said.