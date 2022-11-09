×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

ANC wants media houses to buy space at its national elective conference in December

09 November 2022 - 16:47
ANC NEC member and Co-ordinator in the secretary General Gwen Ramokgopa, Treasurer General Paul Mashatile and ANC National spokesperson Pule Mabe brief the media after conducting a site inspection at Nasrec Expo Centre as part of preparations for the 55th National Conference to take place at the same venue from 16th-20th December 2022.
ANC NEC member and Co-ordinator in the secretary General Gwen Ramokgopa, Treasurer General Paul Mashatile and ANC National spokesperson Pule Mabe brief the media after conducting a site inspection at Nasrec Expo Centre as part of preparations for the 55th National Conference to take place at the same venue from 16th-20th December 2022.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The ANC is planning on charging media houses for space at its 55th national conference in December.

In a first‚ the financially-stricken ruling party is looking at this as another avenue of fund raising.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe told TimesLIVE the party will go on a tour in the coming week‚ visiting media bosses to inform of them of the decision.

Those who require more space and better facilities‚ such as television stations‚ will cough up more‚ compared to those who only require minimal facilities‚ such as print.

“We are going to be visiting your media houses to talk to your advertising divisions and those who deal with marketing. We are trying to say‚ let us meet each other halfway to make it work for yourselves and for the ANC‚ so that those that come from community media organisations are not excluded. We want everyone to be accommodated to cover the conference‚” Mabe said.

Mabe said that the over 4‚200 delegates of the ANC are also paying to be part of the conference and that it would only be fair for the media houses to meet the ANC halfway.

Delegates are said to be paying about R6‚000 through their respective provinces.

He said the charges to the media would not be enormous.

-TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant