Shock as two KZN matric pupils die in separate incidents
One was allegedly murdered, the other is believed to have taken her own life
Image: 123RF
Two KwaZulu-Natal matric candidates have died — one was allegedly murdered by a grade 10 pupil and the other is believed to have committed suicide after writing her isiZulu exam.
Expressing her shock and sadness, education MEC Mbali Frazer said on Wednesday that both were from the Pinetown district.
Frazer said a schoolboy from Mandlenkosi High in Ntuzuma was allegedly stabbed.
“The candidate was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention but unfortunately succumbed to his injury. The candidate was allegedly stabbed by a grade 10 pupil.”
