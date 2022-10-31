×

South Africa

Heartbreak as missing KZN biker is found dead

31 October 2022 - 10:55
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Ryan Leach was found dead on Monday morning after being reported missing on Sunday.
Image: IPSS via Facebook

An intensive search for a missing KwaZulu-Natal north coast biker has ended in heartbreak for his loved ones.

An appeal was put out on Sunday afternoon to help find father-of-two Ryan Leach, who fell off his motorbike in the Glendale area, near KwaDukuza.

IPSS Medical Search and Rescue said Leach’s location had been sent to his brother-in-law.

“However on arrival only his bike was found.

“Many local riders searched the difficult terrain on bikes until dark.

“START Rescue K9 units were activated to the area, and a drone with thermal imaging was brought out by DC Geomatics to assist with the search.”

Leach’s family and friends, accompanied by rescuers, searched late into Sunday night but the weather forced them to call off the mission until Monday morning.

“Early this morning, Ryan was located by volunteers and his body has been recovered by IPSS Medical.”

Details of the cause of Leach’s death were not released, but the news has sparked an outpouring of grief on Facebook.

“Ashton Management and staff and the Ballito community are devastated at the passing of Ryan Leach, the husband of Nancy, our amazing uniform shop manager and father of their two precious little girls. Our love and prayers go out to you and your families during this incredibly hard time. May he rest in peace,” Ashton College in Ballito posted on its Facebook page.

TimesLIVE

