Saturday marks a significant occasion in South Africa's history, when Misuzulu kaZwelithini, during his coronation as the ninth AmaZulu king, receives a certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The coronation will make him the first Zulu king officially recognised and supported by the government since the dawn of democracy and comes after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in 2021.
IN PICS | Excitement builds in Durban for King Misuzulu's coronation
