South Africa

IN PICS | Excitement builds in Durban for King Misuzulu's coronation

By TimesLIVE - 29 October 2022 - 12:15
Supporters of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 29 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday marks a significant occasion in South Africa's history, when Misuzulu kaZwelithini, during his coronation as the ninth AmaZulu king, receives a certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium

The coronation will make him the first Zulu king officially recognised and supported by the government since the dawn of democracy and comes after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in 2021.

Supporters of new Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Supporters of new AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Supporters of new AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Supporters arrive ahead of the final ceremony of King MisuZulu's coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

King Misuzulu's recognition ceremony expected to give Durban R130m boost

Durban is expecting a R130m boost to the economy when more than 80,000 visitors head to the city for the ceremonial handover of the certificate of ...
News
1 day ago

Kings, prince and a former president to attend ceremony for Zulu king

At least five kings, a prince and a former president are expected at the official recognition ceremony of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini by President ...
News
1 day ago

King's recognition ceremony demonstrates unity between state and traditional leaders, say royals

Attending the recognition certificate handover ceremony of the Zulu king gives the next generation of traditional leaders a once-in-a-lifetime ...
News
3 hours ago

Ramaphosa will not participate in court bid to dethrone King Misuzulu, says presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not participate in efforts to stop the official recognition of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the ninth AmaZulu king at ...
News
2 days ago

