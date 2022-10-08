Instead of campaigning for leadership positions, former president Jacob Zuma should play the role of an elder and advise the ANC.
This is the view of party president Cyril Ramaphosa, who on Saturday said: “Like any other member of the ANC, former president Jacob Zuma can stand for any position.
“But I would say at 80 years, that’s another issue that one needs to look at because at 80 years, you are rather advanced in your years and the key role should be that of being an elder, giving advice to the ANC. That would be a wonderful role,” said Ramaphosa.
The president made the remarks during a Letsema campaign in Welkom, Free State. He was asked to comment on Zuma making himself available for the position of national chair when the party goes to its elective conference in December.
He was also asked to comment on Zuma’s release from the correctional services system on the expiry of his contempt of court sentence on Friday.
Zuma was admitted at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021. After serving less than two months, he was granted medical parole by Arthur Fraser, former national commissioner of correctional services.
Zuma should focus on advising the ANC as an elder, says Ramaphosa
Image: ANC
Instead of campaigning for leadership positions, former president Jacob Zuma should play the role of an elder and advise the ANC.
This is the view of party president Cyril Ramaphosa, who on Saturday said: “Like any other member of the ANC, former president Jacob Zuma can stand for any position.
“But I would say at 80 years, that’s another issue that one needs to look at because at 80 years, you are rather advanced in your years and the key role should be that of being an elder, giving advice to the ANC. That would be a wonderful role,” said Ramaphosa.
The president made the remarks during a Letsema campaign in Welkom, Free State. He was asked to comment on Zuma making himself available for the position of national chair when the party goes to its elective conference in December.
He was also asked to comment on Zuma’s release from the correctional services system on the expiry of his contempt of court sentence on Friday.
Zuma was admitted at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021. After serving less than two months, he was granted medical parole by Arthur Fraser, former national commissioner of correctional services.
On Friday, several videos of Zuma celebrating with his family circulated on social media, including one of him saying, “Free at last”, while standing with his daughter Duduzile Zuma at their Nkandla homestead.
Ramaphosa said the party was happy to close the chapter.
“Of course all of us are relieved and are pleased that former president Jacob Zuma’s connection with prison services is over. The 15 months is over and that, as I have heard, has brought a great deal of relief to him but so does it to us as the ANC.
“We are very pleased that that chapter is behind us and now we can move forward,” he said.
The Sowetan recently reported that ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe said Zuma making himself available for the position “is the biggest joke of 2022“.
Mantashe was quoted as having said: “He was my president for 10 years. I was his secretary for 10 years. I take that as the biggest joke of the year actually. If JZ [Jacob Zuma] at 81 [years old] wants to contest chairperson of the ANC, I take it as a joke.”
Zuma will turn 81 in April 2023.
On the party's Letsema programme, which aims to address service delivery issues and bring communities closer to the party, Ramaphosa said he was pleased to see the programme coming into its own.
“People are focusing on strengthening the branches of the ANC and making sure that they are not only ready for conferences but they are ready to serve our people.”
On service delivery in Welkom, Ramaphosa said the new mayor has focused on how the government can reposition Welkom and has targeted the issue of sewer and public infrastructure.
“All of that is now being attended to and the pleasing thing is that he has even engaged national departments. The minister of water and sanitation as well as transport have been here and are supporting the work that is being done here.”
“A lot of incidences of corruption are being brought to an end and there is a new spirit that has emerged in this municipality.”
Ramaphosa said it was a relief load-shedding had been suspended. “We are continuing to address the issue of Eskom. We are paying a lot of attention to it and the new board and executive management is going to do the same.”
The government would continue to strengthen Eskom and “moving forward I am hoping that we will continue to keep the lights on”.
TimesLIVE
Jacob Zuma officially free, says correctional services
Ramaphosa wows Tshiawelo residents
Gwede Mantashe says Zuma standing for ANC chair, biggest joke he's heard this year
ANC is ready to be led by a woman, says NDZ
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos