×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Expropriation without compensation will punish landowners, cripple economy — SAIRR

The bill is 'revenge for the past'

07 October 2022 - 16:07
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Parliament passed the expropriation bill last month, sparking reaction from the SA Institute of Race Relations. Stock photo.
Parliament passed the expropriation bill last month, sparking reaction from the SA Institute of Race Relations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

The SA Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) is taking action against the expropriation bill, saying it’s aimed at punishing people who have not committed any crime.

Listen to the details:

Gabriel David Crouse, analyst and head of campaigns at the institute, says land should be privatised as the government has proved itself incapable of running the agricultural sector. He says expropriation without compensation will cripple the economy.

The controversial bill was passed in parliament last month.

The organisation is taking action against the bill as it believes it is unconstitutional and “destructive”. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12