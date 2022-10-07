Gabriel David Crouse, analyst and head of campaigns at the institute, says land should be privatised as the government has proved itself incapable of running the agricultural sector. He says expropriation without compensation will cripple the economy.
The controversial bill was passed in parliament last month.
The organisation is taking action against the bill as it believes it is unconstitutional and “destructive”.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Expropriation without compensation will punish landowners, cripple economy — SAIRR
The bill is 'revenge for the past'
Image: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
The SA Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) is taking action against the expropriation bill, saying it’s aimed at punishing people who have not committed any crime.
Listen to the details:
