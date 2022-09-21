When the eviction proceedings were before the magistrate’s court, Phillips alleged the previous owner had given her a lifelong right of occupation.
The magistrate’s court said the alleged lifelong right of occupation was invalid and unenforceable against Grobler as it was not registered against the title deed. The court granted an order of eviction against Phillips.
Phillips appealed to the full court of the Western Cape High Court.
In that court, not only did Phillips invoke the provisions of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act but also relied on a new and alternative ground of appeal, namely that she was an occupier in terms of the provisions of the Extension of Security of Tenure Act.
The high court upheld her appeal and this led to Grobler appealing to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
In its judgment last year, the SCA rejected the defence raised by Phillips that she had a right of lifelong habitation and was a lawful occupier. However, it said it was not just and equitable to order an eviction in the matter and dismissed Grobler’s appeal.
In its judgment on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court said an unlawful occupier such as Phillips does not have a right to refuse to be evicted on the basis that she prefers or wishes to remain on the property she is occupying unlawfully.
ConCourt finds eviction of woman who has been in house since 1947 is lawful
Image: Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla
The Constitutional Court has ruled the eviction of a 85-year-old woman from a property given to her by a Somerset West businessman is not unlawful.
Clara Phillips has been living in the house since she was 11. She started living on the property in 1947, when the property formed part of a larger farm. She lives in the house with her disabled son.
The property is situated about 500m from Willem Grobler’s home in Somerset West. Grobler bought the property at a public auction because he wanted his elderly parents to reside in it.
The property was registered in Grobler’s name in September 2008 but his wishes to accommodate his parents in it have not yet been realised.
After purchasing the house, Grobler met Phillips on three occasions and told her he required her to vacate the property.
Grobler was prepared to pay towards her relocation or, at his cost, provide alternative accommodation for her. Phillips did not accept Grobler’s proposals, stating she was not prepared to move from the property.
When the eviction proceedings were before the magistrate’s court, Phillips alleged the previous owner had given her a lifelong right of occupation.
The magistrate’s court said the alleged lifelong right of occupation was invalid and unenforceable against Grobler as it was not registered against the title deed. The court granted an order of eviction against Phillips.
Phillips appealed to the full court of the Western Cape High Court.
In that court, not only did Phillips invoke the provisions of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act but also relied on a new and alternative ground of appeal, namely that she was an occupier in terms of the provisions of the Extension of Security of Tenure Act.
The high court upheld her appeal and this led to Grobler appealing to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
In its judgment last year, the SCA rejected the defence raised by Phillips that she had a right of lifelong habitation and was a lawful occupier. However, it said it was not just and equitable to order an eviction in the matter and dismissed Grobler’s appeal.
In its judgment on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court said an unlawful occupier such as Phillips does not have a right to refuse to be evicted on the basis that she prefers or wishes to remain on the property she is occupying unlawfully.
“The Constitution does not give Mrs Phillips the right to choose exactly where in Somerset West she wants to live,” justice Zukisa Tshiqi wrote in a unanimous judgment.
Tshiqi said the fact that Grobler had repeatedly made offers of alternative accommodation to Phillips should not be taken as creating any obligation to offer alternative accommodation.
Tshiqi said it was an important consideration that an eviction order in these circumstances will not render Phillips homeless.
“The offer advanced by Mr Grobler stands. If it is made an order of court, it will essentially mean Mrs Phillips will only be required to relocate from one home to another in the same immediate community within Somerset West.”
In the order, the court said Grobler is directed to purchase a two-bedroom home in good condition, and it must be within a radius of 5km from where Phillips currently resides. The order said Phillips will have a right to live in that house for the rest of her life.
The court said if Phillips and her son do not take occupation of the dwelling within six months from the date of registration of the dwelling in the name of Grobler, they are directed to vacate the premises. Failing this, the sheriff of the court is directed to evict them from the premises.
TimesLIVE
Executive Ethics Code declared unconstitutional
'Invalid actions of a president must be adjudicated by the ConCourt': Ramaphosa on Mkhwebane court ruling
Operation Dudula heads to ConCourt after Zim exemption permit extension
Constitutional Court: Mkhwebane's application an 'abuse of court process'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos