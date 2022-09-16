'We will rid ourselves of Cyril Ramaphosa'
Niehaus climbs into Hersov after viral video attacking the president
By Sowetan Reporter - 16 September 2022 - 07:30
Billionaire businessman Rob Hersov and ANC activist Carl Niehaus have found something they agree on — that President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to resign. But that is about all they agree on.
In an online video that has emerged this week, Hersov described Ramaphosa as a “useless, spineless failure” who should resign. He apologised for his family funding “such a disgrace to become the president of our country”...
'We will rid ourselves of Cyril Ramaphosa'
Niehaus climbs into Hersov after viral video attacking the president
Billionaire businessman Rob Hersov and ANC activist Carl Niehaus have found something they agree on — that President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to resign. But that is about all they agree on.
In an online video that has emerged this week, Hersov described Ramaphosa as a “useless, spineless failure” who should resign. He apologised for his family funding “such a disgrace to become the president of our country”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos