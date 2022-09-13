Security guards welcome R690 increase for next four years

A group of security officers in the private sector have welcomed the R690 monthly wage increase they will receive for the next four years starting in 2023.
On Tuesday, trade unions and employer organisations represented in the private security sector signed an agreement that will see security officers across the country receiving a monthly wage increase of R690.
The increase will run for four years from March 1 2023 until March 1 2027.
Last week, security officers across the country threatened to down tools if employers didn't increase their salaries by 16%, which translated to a R900 monthly wage increase every year over the next three years.
Hamilton Ntonga, who works a guard at the OR Tambo International Airport, said the increase will help him to purchase more food items for his family.
Ntonga, 57, who earns a monthly salary of R4,377 and lives with his wife and four children in Katlehong on the East Rand.
He has been working in the industry for over 30 years.
Ntonga spends R1,400 a month on transport to commute to work in Kempton Park from Katlehong on the East Rand.
The R690 increase will see him earning up to R7,827 by March 2027.
''This increase brings something to the table. This money will help me to save. I will no longer spend all my money and have nothing left. I will still have money to spare and save it to buy a home for my family. I will be able to add to our grocery list and buy things like snacks, biscuits and juices for our children,’’ said Ntonga.
''I am happy about this increase. This will help my current situation. This is an achievement,’’ he added.
Another airport guard Patrick Lefuwa also welcomed the increase.
Lefuwa, who did not want to disclose how much he earns, lives in Germiston. He spends R1,500 on transport a month, R1,200 on food and pays rent of R500.
''This is a better offer. We wanted R900 but we accept this. I will now be able to afford transport costs. Sometimes I have to ask for money from friends and relatives in order to get to work. Transport costs are high,’’ said Lefuwa.
Sinini Dlamini said with the increase will also help him to buy food in bulk in order to support his family of six.
''The cost of living is high. Petrol is increasing every month and food prices are going up. This increase will help me a little bit as I can increase the amount I spend on food a month,’’ said Dlamini.
He currently spends R1,800 on food a month.
Kungwini Amalgamated Workers’ Union spokesperson Khumbulani Moyo
''We welcome the increment. This will assist the employees greatly. The workers’ salaries will gradually increase and they will be able to do things like apply for bank loans and become financial active, something they could not do before with their extremely lower salaries,’’ said Moyo.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Security guards welcome R690 increase for next four years
'It will help buy sufficient food for my family'
Image: 123RF
kokam@sowetan.co.za
