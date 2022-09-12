Prince 'Mongol' Mahlangu buried in extravagance of his living years
Despite crime claims, Mahlangu's funeral attracts mourners with expensive taste
By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 12 September 2022 - 06:44
Soshanguve controversial figure Nkosivumile Prince Mahlangu’s love for expensive clothes and shoes caused a social media buzz.
Known as Mongol, Mahlangu was known for wearing imported designer clothes and colourful shoes worth tens of thousands of rand...
Prince 'Mongol' Mahlangu buried in extravagance of his living years
Despite crime claims, Mahlangu's funeral attracts mourners with expensive taste
Soshanguve controversial figure Nkosivumile Prince Mahlangu’s love for expensive clothes and shoes caused a social media buzz.
Known as Mongol, Mahlangu was known for wearing imported designer clothes and colourful shoes worth tens of thousands of rand...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos